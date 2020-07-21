Peacefully on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in his 82nd year. Born on October 10, 1938 in St Helens, Lancashire, England. Immigrated to Canada in 1963. Beloved husband of Suzan (Richardson) for 57 years. Loving father of Robert (Jean), Bruce (Genalyn) and David. Dear granddad of Ryan and Maria. Survived by his sister Agnes (late Vincent) Critchley, niece, nephews and cousin Vincent Highcock. Bill lived in Thorold and worked at Fraser Paper for 29 years before retiring in 1994. He and Suzan enjoyed hiking in Short Hills Provincial Park and the Glenridge Quarry Naturalization Site. A big thank you to the home care staff for caring for our Dad over the last few weeks. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to World Vision or an environmental/nature organization of your choice would be appreciated by the family.



