1/1
William John 'Willie KUDLAC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 55 years to Lela (nee House). He will be sadly missed by his brother Joseph (Doris) Kudlac and brother-in-law Charles Schulz, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Ted and his wife Charlotte and his sister Violet. Willie and his brother Ted were the original founders and owners of Greenwood Golf Course on Garner Road, which they operated for 22 years. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Willie, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved