It is with profound sadness that the family of "Bill" William John Dingman announce his sudden passing on March 15, 2020 at Niagara Health System in his 67th year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bonnie (née Corbett) and loving father of Ryan (Christina) Dingman and Melanie (Joe) Otta. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Lauren (12), Katelyn (10), Hannah (9) and Sofia (6). Bill was loved by many friends and family which included his siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Bill or "Dinger" was a 30-year employee of General Motors who retired in 2014. He loved to golf and cheer on his Sabres, Bills, and Blue Jays. He spent his retirement enjoying time with his loving wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. One of his favourite pastimes was cooking for his kids and grandkids. "Meals on wheels" as he would joke! Grandpa's greatest joy in life were his four granddaughters and he was their hero. Nothing made him happier than accompanying them on class trips, helping them with homework, picking them up from school, attending their soccer games, and cheering them on in dance competitions. He will forever be in their hearts and memories. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. Family and friends are invited to a service in Bill's honour in the chapel of George Darte commencing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Due to the present Health Restrictions information may change. For further information please see the George Darte Website. If so desired, donations to the NHS - St. Catharines Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.dartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020