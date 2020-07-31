Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 55 years to Lela (nee House). He will be sadly missed by his brother Joseph (Doris) Kudlac and brother-in-law Charles Schulz, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Ted and his wife Charlotte and his sister Violet. Willie and his brother Ted were the original founders and owners of Greenwood Golf Course on Garner Road, which they operated for 22 years. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Willie, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com