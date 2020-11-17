It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved son, William John McCready (March 24, 1967-October 20, 2020) in Medicine Hat, Alberta. William was the proud son of Donald and Jane McCready of St. Catharines. He leaves behind his two brothers, David (Rene), Donevan (Shirley) along with his niece Mandie, nephews John and Kyle, and his loving dog April. William was a graduate of Governor Simcoe Secondary School. His early career started at Cami Automotive where he worked for 15 years. While there he attended Western University going on to complete his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Psychology, Sociology, and Criminology. William was also involved with Scouts Canada, Big Brothers, and was an Auxiliary Sergeant with the London Police Department. His focus was always to be an RCMP officer and in November of 2004 he was accepted into the RCMP Training Academy in Regina Saskatchewan where he became a member of Troop 22. William graduated in May of 2005 and went to his first posting in Red Deer where he spent his first 5 years. His next posting took him to Lake Louise for another 5 years with his final posting in Medicine Hat. William spent all his 15 years as an RCMP officer in Alberta which he loved and called home. William will be sadly missed by his family, many aunts, uncles, cousins, RCMP family, and the many friends he made along the way. Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date. Rest In Peace Officer William J. McCready. You served with pride and honour. Your watch is now over.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store