It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing our beloved husband, father, papa and great papa on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary (nee Terry). Dear father of Andrew, Gail (Bryan) and Elaine. Proud papa of Matthew (Mary), Christopher, Stephen (Caitlin), Sarah and Kyle. Proud great papa of Verna Rosemary. Brother of Kenneth. A private family service will be held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.