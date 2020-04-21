Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John (Jack) Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John (Jack) Saunders Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Jack) on April 10, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital after a short battle with Lung cancer. He was predeceased by father William James, brother James (Jimmy); survived by mother Ella Mae, brothers Robert and Edward and sister Patricia. He will be dearly missed by loving wife Joyce (Gibson), his children William P. Saunders, Don (Stacey) Bell, Duane (Kim) Saunders, Dawn Saunders and Rhonda (Jody) Bell-Ward and all of Papa's grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -