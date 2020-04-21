|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Jack) on April 10, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital after a short battle with Lung cancer. He was predeceased by father William James, brother James (Jimmy); survived by mother Ella Mae, brothers Robert and Edward and sister Patricia. He will be dearly missed by loving wife Joyce (Gibson), his children William P. Saunders, Don (Stacey) Bell, Duane (Kim) Saunders, Dawn Saunders and Rhonda (Jody) Bell-Ward and all of Papa's grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020