William Joseph FORSTER
Passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband to Ilse and cherished father to Diana (Rick) Werezak, Cynthia (John) McAllister and Stephen Forster. Bill is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Kristen and Ricky Werezak and brother Roger (Annette) Forster. Predeceased by his daughter, Angela, and his parents Jean Pierre and Josephine Forster. Bill was born May 6, 1926 in Steinsel, Luxembourg and immigrated to Montreal in 1953, where he met and married his wife of 63 years. They later moved to Fonthill, Ontario where they raised their family and lived in the same home for the last 50 years. He worked for Stelco from 1953 until his retirement in 1986, as a general foreman. Bill felt the most content when he was in nature and could always be found sitting under the big pines in his backyard. He enjoyed taking long hikes well into his 90s. An active conservationist, he was involved with the Preservation of Agricultural Lands Society and the creation of Bradshaw Park. Bill was a quiet, kind, patient, and loyal gentleman whose legacy will live on in the hearts of his family. He will always be remembered when they hear the gentle rustling of the breeze through the trees. Cremation has taken place. Interment and a private ceremony will take place at a later date at the Fonthill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
