Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilly Kampen (née Haveman, 1989). Loving father of Alice and Marten Zwier and Sharon Kampen. Dear Pake of Jonathan and Lori, Laura and Joy, and Emily and Jon. Great Pake of Griffin and Greta. He was predeceased by his parents Herre and Aaltje Kampen. Bill was born March 14, 1933 in the Netherlands and immigrated to Canada in 1952 with his parents. The family settled in the Port Colborne area. He worked for many years at Port Colborne Iron Works. Bill enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and trips down south. Cremation has taken place. The Kampen family will receive visitors at the Grace Christian Reformed Church, 660 South Pelham Road, Welland on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Vandyk officiating. Private family interment will take place at Overholt Cemetery before the Celebration of Life. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
