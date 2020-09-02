In his 88th year at Rapelje Lodge, in the evening of August 29th 2020, Bill peacefully went to be with the Lord. Bill has preceded the love of his life, Lorraine, his adoring wife of 64 years. Cherished dad of 4 children: Lynda, Donna, Daniel and Ann. 10 grandchildren: Ben, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Roberto, K-lee, Erik, Shannon May, Shane (predeceased), Christopher and Sarah. 6 great grand children: Unam, Lucy, Jadwen, Roberto Jr., Chiarra and Sophia. Bill retired from Canada Post after 20 years of service. He had a love for golf and a passion for music, with a beautiful singing voice. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Rapelje Lodge who took care of our dad for us. We're forever grateful. Memorial will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in honour of Bill Munro to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada and The Hope Center in Welland. www.alzheimer.ca
www.thehopecentre.net Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
.