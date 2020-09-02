1/1
William Kenneth (BKK) MUNRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In his 88th year at Rapelje Lodge, in the evening of August 29th 2020, Bill peacefully went to be with the Lord. Bill has preceded the love of his life, Lorraine, his adoring wife of 64 years. Cherished dad of 4 children: Lynda, Donna, Daniel and Ann. 10 grandchildren: Ben, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Roberto, K-lee, Erik, Shannon May, Shane (predeceased), Christopher and Sarah. 6 great grand children: Unam, Lucy, Jadwen, Roberto Jr., Chiarra and Sophia. Bill retired from Canada Post after 20 years of service. He had a love for golf and a passion for music, with a beautiful singing voice. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Rapelje Lodge who took care of our dad for us. We're forever grateful. Memorial will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in honour of Bill Munro to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada and The Hope Center in Welland. www.alzheimer.ca www.thehopecentre.net Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved