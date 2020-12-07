1/
William KMETYK
Suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Bill Kmetyk of Thorold South in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Marjie for 60 years. Dear father of Marc Kmetyk (Julia) and Kim (Bob Hebert). Loving papa to Amber (Dillon Cecchini), Bobby Hebert, Joshua Kmetyk (Bethany), Kyle Kmetyk, Aaron Kmetyk and grand papa to seven great grandchildren. Brother of Anne, Mary and the late John and Joe. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass was held at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St., Thorold, with the Rite of Committal held at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
