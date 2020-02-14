|
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Mildred Roux. Dear stepfather of Debbie (Rick) Bedford and Darlene Roux. Loving grandfather of Dara (Michael), Ashley (Jesse), Justin, Devin (Brittany) and Jordan (Cynthia). Cherished great-grandfather of Landon, Brooklynn, Enzo, Leah and Ryker. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Tommy (Monica) and Richard and his nieces and nephews. Private family arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020