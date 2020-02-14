Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William LAMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" LAMB

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" LAMB Obituary
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Mildred Roux. Dear stepfather of Debbie (Rick) Bedford and Darlene Roux. Loving grandfather of Dara (Michael), Ashley (Jesse), Justin, Devin (Brittany) and Jordan (Cynthia). Cherished great-grandfather of Landon, Brooklynn, Enzo, Leah and Ryker. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Tommy (Monica) and Richard and his nieces and nephews. Private family arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -