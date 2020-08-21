1/1
William Lindsay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that we inform you all that Dad has lost his long battle with cancer on the 18th of August. His mind and body are now at ease. We picture him with mom sitting on their beach. In the old recycled lawn chairs with the front legs just touching the water as the waves gently wash up over them. Beers in hand and the cooler between them watching the boats and birds go by. Sun is shining with no cares in the world. Say hi to Mom for us; take care of each other. Dad was survived by his two sons, Billy (Christina) and Scott (Crystal). Loved by his grandkids, William, Kierstyn, Brenden and his many "adoptive" children. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of his life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTRE 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved