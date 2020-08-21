William Lindsay

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you all that Dad has lost his long battle with cancer on the 18th of August. His mind and body are now at ease. We picture him with mom sitting on their beach. In the old recycled lawn chairs with the front legs just touching the water as the waves gently wash up over them. Beers in hand and the cooler between them watching the boats and birds go by. Sun is shining with no cares in the world. Say hi to Mom for us; take care of each other. Dad was survived by his two sons, Billy (Christina) and Scott (Crystal). Loved by his grandkids, William, Kierstyn, Brenden and his many "adoptive" children. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of his life will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTRE 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines.



