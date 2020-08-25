It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our husband, father and grandfather Bill Dion. Born August 10th, 1930 to John and Josephine Dion in St. Catharines. His wife Anita survives him, children Jennie (Henry), Joe, Cathy (Corny), Vanessa (Eric) and Conrad (Donna). He is predeceased by his sisters, Edna (Linton), Aileen (Priddy), and Janet (Griffiths), brothers, Wilfred, Eugene and Connie, grandchildren Joey Montagna and Tanner Montana. Dad retired from the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority at age 60 in 1990 and had a long and happy retirement. He served in the U.S. Army Airbourne (Korea) 1951-1954 as part of the 187th Rakkasans and the U.S. Navy 1958-1962. Dad was a multisport athlete in his day with baseball and hockey being his favourite, he was the goalie on the 1945 All Ontario Midget Hockey Champion Wethey's here in St. Catharines. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and the add "pop" after. A gentleman till the end, he will be truly missed and loved forever. A special thank you to Dr. Jeremy Child for his special care for our father, the Glenridge Pharmacy who always took care of him. To the countless PSW and Nurses who cared for our father in his final days, we thank you! In his own final words "Crazy about you!" As per Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral or service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Community Care or Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.



