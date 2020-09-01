1/1
WILLIAM LOUIS FEDORKOW
1926-04-16 - 2020-08-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his home in Queenston Place, Niagara Falls. Bill will be remembered as a caring and greatly loved husband to Rosanne, and brother to Walter, Joe, Mary, Olga and Jenny. He is survived by son Guy and daughter Lou. Born in Eriksdale, Manitoba, Bill's family moved to Niagara, where Bill grew up on the family farm. After completing his formal education at Guelph Agriculture College in Ontario and learning the science of Agronomy, he successfully obtained the status of a Certified Professional Agrologist. Bill went on to a lifelong career at Canadian Canners (Nabisco / Kraft Foods) in St Davids, where he worked with hundreds of growers in Niagara and beyond to ensure a steady supply of fruit for canning operations. Respected by his colleagues, Bill always maintained a reputation for fair dealing. Ever the craftsman, builder, gardener, worker in wood, Bill maintained active participation in the local community, whose agrarian history he knew so well, and was well-loved by family and his many friends. Bill's family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff and residents of Queenston Place for the care and fellowship they all provided to him during his residence there for the past 9 years. A private family interment will take place, followed by a remembrance of Bill's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made now to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Historical Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved