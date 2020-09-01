Bill passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his home in Queenston Place, Niagara Falls. Bill will be remembered as a caring and greatly loved husband to Rosanne, and brother to Walter, Joe, Mary, Olga and Jenny. He is survived by son Guy and daughter Lou. Born in Eriksdale, Manitoba, Bill's family moved to Niagara, where Bill grew up on the family farm. After completing his formal education at Guelph Agriculture College in Ontario and learning the science of Agronomy, he successfully obtained the status of a Certified Professional Agrologist. Bill went on to a lifelong career at Canadian Canners (Nabisco / Kraft Foods) in St Davids, where he worked with hundreds of growers in Niagara and beyond to ensure a steady supply of fruit for canning operations. Respected by his colleagues, Bill always maintained a reputation for fair dealing. Ever the craftsman, builder, gardener, worker in wood, Bill maintained active participation in the local community, whose agrarian history he knew so well, and was well-loved by family and his many friends. Bill's family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff and residents of Queenston Place for the care and fellowship they all provided to him during his residence there for the past 9 years. A private family interment will take place, followed by a remembrance of Bill's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made now to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Historical Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com