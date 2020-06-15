The family of William (Willy) Varga sadly announces his passing on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Port Colborne Hospital in his 71st year. He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Marie Varga and brother-in-law Bill McGowan. He is survived by his sister Ilona McGowan (Michael), his nephews Michael, Sean, and Tim (late Tracy), his nieces Lynn (Carm) and Ann (Shawn), his great nephews Travis, Tanner (Nikki), Dallas, Joshua, great nieces Tasha, Corie, Tiana, and grand-nephew Houston. He will also be sadly missed by his loving companion and best friend Betty Ruicci, and family, Michele Ruicci (Uli Quinones) and Lili and Ari (the "Knuckleheads"), Ryan Ruicci (Sherry Roberts), Jaden, Tristan, and Ethan Ruicci (the "Chuckleheads") and Joe Ruicci. Also, many, many friends and his loyal golf buddies from "Plan B". Willy will be remembered as a happy-go-lucky guy, and anyone who knew him knows that he loved and melted hearts with his kindness and complete loyalty. If anyone needed help, he was always right there doing as much as he could for anyone. Words will never sum up this wonderful, considerate, and caring man. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There is a private family funeral service planned, with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. We would like to sincerely thank all of his friends and loved ones for all of the support and joy that you provided to Willy over the last few months with talks and texts to him. I can't thank you all enough for all that you did to help keep him cheerful at this difficult time in his life. Thank you also to Dr. VanderMeer, Dr. Ishkanian, and all the doctors and caring staff at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, and Dr. Scher and the wonderful nursing staff at the 2 South Wing of the Port Colborne Hospital. We could not have asked for better care than what was provided to Willy from these compassionate nurses and doctors. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Cancer Foundation or in honor of Willy's love for dogs and cats, to the Port Colborne or Welland Humane Society. "A great soul never dies but lives forever in the hearts of those they loved" Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 15, 2020.