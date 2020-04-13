|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 9, 2020 in his 82nd year. Loving father of Mike, Sean, Tim, Lynn D'Onofrio (Carm) and Ann (Shawn). Loving papa of Travis, Cory, Natasha, Tanner, Dallas, Tiana, Josh and great papa to Houston. Dear brother of Mary Lou Sanko (Ben), Bob McGowan (Karen), Linda Parsons (late Jim) and Sharon Fazzari (Frank). Bill is survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Muir and Mary McGowan and by his sister Patricia Fyke. Bill was born and raised in Port Colborne and has lived here all of his life. He was employed at A & P Grocery Store for 47 years. Bill was a longtime member at the Port Colborne County Club and was inducted into Port Colborne's Hockey Wall of Fame in 2000 for his outstanding achievements with the Port Colborne Sailors. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the service a link will be made available on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Bill McGowan Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. A public celebration will be held and announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Community Living, Port Colborne. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020