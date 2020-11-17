Born: February 19, 1933 St. Catharines, ON Died: November 15, 2020 Kamloops, BC Bill is survived by his devoted wife Victoria. He also leaves behind his children and grandchildren all of whom he was extremely proudhis daughter Karen and her husband Craig Gemmel of Fonthill, ON and their children Laura (Chad Reece) of Welland, ON and Andrew of Boulder, CO and his son Bruce (Rhonda) and their daughter Samantha of Bradford, PA; his favourite sister Nancy Wansbrough (Sandy, deceased) of Collingwood, ON; his sister-in-law Kathy Palmer of Burlington, ON; brother-in-law Peter Marsh (Wendy) of Toronto, predeceased by Victoria's sister Wendy; nephews and niece. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Bill and Victoria met skiing and over their 48 years together followed their passion visiting ski resorts throughout North America and Europe. Summers were spent sailing and boating on the waters of the Great Lakes and the West Coast. They travelled extensively and met and kept friends from around the world. At home Bill was a voracious reader often coming home with stacks of biographies, history books or political commentaries. He faithfully followed the news reading the Globe & Mail from cover to cover every day on his iPad. There was nothing Bill couldn't fix. He was "Mr. Fix-It". He was fiercely proud of his Scottish Heritage and could play by ear many a Scottish Jig on the piano along with his repertoire of old favourites that he kept in his "little black book". Victoria and Bill moved west from Ontario to settle at Little Heffley Lake so they could ski on Tod Mountain. It was his great desire to ride the new Crystal chair at Sun Peaks but that is not to be. In early August Bill was diagnosed with a brain tumour which he accepted with dignity. He felt extremely fortunate to have lived a fulfilling 87 years with no regrets and a chance to say his last goodbyes to family and friends. The family would like to acknowledge the expertise and compassion of his family physiciansDr. Steven Broadbent and his assistants Darlene, Jen and Sarah and Dr. David Ritenburg and his assistant Jenny as well as Chris, Sheena and Peter at Pratt's Compounding Pharmacy. Should friends desire, donations in Bill's memory to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. We hope to have a gathering at a later date.