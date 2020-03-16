Home

Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
William "Bill" NEUDORF
Passed away peacefully on Sat March 14, 2020 in his 89th year. Affectionately remembered by his wife of 70 years, Barbara Jean (nee. Esseltine). He leaves behind his children Don, Jim (Jane), Patricia (Lloyd) and David (Joan). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren; Daniel and Christopher Neudorf, Stephen (Sue) Neudorf, Hiliary (David) Lai, Amy Stott (David), Misha (David) Brown, Brion Neudorf, Kyra, Brent, Lisa and Joseph Winer and their father Ken Winer, Conor and Chloe Neudorf. Great grandfather to Ava and Luke Brown, Harper and Liam Lai. Predeceased by his son Larry (2014) and great grandchildren Phillip (2013) and Abigail (2017) Neudorf. Bill will be fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A private family burial will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020
