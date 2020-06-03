Bill passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, at the Niagara Health System in St. Catharines. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 26, 1941, he married Margaret (Rita), the love of his life, on July 1, 1961, and together they took a leap of faith, leaving everyone and everything they knew in the U.K. in 1967 to emigrate to Canada with their two young girls, Elaine and Anne. Bill and Rita first settled in Thorold, Ontario, where they welcomed their son, Bill Jr., in 1971, and subsequently relocated to St. Catharines (Merritton). The rest, as they say, is history. Bill, the family patriarch, was a proud Scotsman - a true-blue Glasgwegian - of Welsh descent and a Canadian, who never forgot where he came from. He was kind and generous, strong-willed and determined, and an honest, hard-working man who loved his family deeply and selflessly helped anyone - family, friend and stranger alike - whenever he could. In addition to his wife, Rita, and children, Bill (Florian) and Anne, Bill will be dearly missed by his adoring grandchildren, Darren (Aidan), Alex (Amber), Lisa (Justin), Jeska (Alex) and Hayley, as well as his great-grandchildren, Avery, Abigail, Luna, Olive, and Ashton. Bill was predeceased by (and recently reunited with) his parents, Bill and Mary, his brother, Robert, his daughter, Elaine, and son-in-law, Ray, and many more extended family members and dear friends. There is no doubt he received a loud and boisterous welcome up above! Bill could build and fix anything (literally) and was a life-long supporter of the Glasgow Rangers Football Club. He loved his Saturday morning football matches via satellite TV (and the full Scottish breakfasts prepared by Rita) and it goes without saying that his favourite colour was blue. (Sadly, his attempt at cultivating bluegrass didn't work out as he'd hoped, but he certainly tried.) Bill was also a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (Thorold) and very active in the Masonic community where he most notably served as the Worshipful Master (1983) and Secretary (1985-2013) of St. Andrews' Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 661 G.R.C. He also served and was recognized for his outstanding service and leadership as the District Deputy Grand Master (2002) of Niagara "A" District. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Bill's memory to Hospice Niagara (https://hospiceniagara.akaraisin.com/C5D9A9F64EF242988F406591D7A29599/BillysTartanArmy ). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bill's life will be planned when it is safe to do so.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.