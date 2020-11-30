Passed away on November 27, 2020 in the St. Catharines General Hospital as the result of a fall. He was 85 years old. His life was centered in Southern Ontario. He was born in Grimsby, graduated from the University of Toronto, and taught mathematics in the District School Board of Niagara (the former Lincoln County Board). He was always interested in music and carried that interest into retirement, during which he and Elda Ryan, his wife for fifty-five happy years, travelled and enjoyed the natural life of their country home. He will be sorely missed by his cousin J. Peterson, and by his lifelong friends, the Lemire Family. Because of the virus threat there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements through BUTLER FUNERAL HOME. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
