Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joyce for 35 years. Loving Dad of Sam Summers, Jay Summers and Marla (Bob) Rager. Dear Papa of Madeleine and Kiernan "Bud" Connelly and Nic Summers. He will be missed by his brother Gerry Summers and his father-in-law Gino Caperchione. The family wish to extend sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. Scher and the staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital. Their wonderful care for the Summers family was deeply appreciated. At William's request cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence St., Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com