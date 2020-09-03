1/1
William Ryan Pikor
1995-03-04 - 2020-08-26
It is with great sadness that the family of Ryan Pikor announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 near his home in Pendleton, New York. He was born on March 4, 1995 in St. Catharines, Ontario, the son of Bill Pikor and Christine Pikor-Guinther. Ryan was an avid outdoorsman, passionate about the environment and all of its inhabitants. He enjoyed solitary pursuits, such as carpentry, painting, gourmet cooking and caring for his many pets. Ryan is survived by his parents Bill Pikor of Beamsville, Ontario and Christine Pikor-Guinther (David Reger) of Pendleton, New York; his beloved younger brothers Braiden and Jackson of Pendleton. Cherished grandson of Julia (late William) Pikor of Beamsville, Carol and Dennis Beach of St. Catharines and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the travel restrictions of COVID-19 the family has chosen a Private Service near his home in New York. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 837-7100
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 2, 2020
Was deeply saddened to hear of Ryans Passing, the boys went all through grade school together sharing many happy times. Ryan was a beautiful young boy that became a beautiful young man taken way too early. I cant imagine the depth of your pain, praying for peace with time for you and your family...
Lori, Bob and Jarrett Streicher
August 31, 2020
My heart is broken for you Ryan. I remember eating lunch with you everyday up in the classroom always hearing you say you would find a cure for cancer. You were way ahead of your time. Life took you too soon. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. Love and light my friend d
Mary-kate kuchta
August 31, 2020
Ryan will be deeply missed by us all. A heartbreaking and devastating loss.
Kate Jones
August 30, 2020
My heart aches to hear this news. I remember how smart Ryan was and how much fun we had trying to invent new things for the recycling fair as kids. We once swore we could figure out the cure for cancer someday. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Kelsey Leigh Ross
August 30, 2020
My heart saddened to hear of Ryans passing . I remember him as a happy very nice boy in Art class . Always a smile on his face. My deepest sympathies.
Mrs . Perry
August 30, 2020
So incredibly sorry to hear about the loss of Ryan. I knew him when he was a little guy. He was such a cutie. I can imagine how difficult this must be for all those who are broken hearted right now.
Lesliann George
August 30, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Lesliann told me, and I can only imagine your pain. Virtual hug Christine. =”
Donna Luey
