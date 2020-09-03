It is with great sadness that the family of Ryan Pikor announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 near his home in Pendleton, New York. He was born on March 4, 1995 in St. Catharines, Ontario, the son of Bill Pikor and Christine Pikor-Guinther. Ryan was an avid outdoorsman, passionate about the environment and all of its inhabitants. He enjoyed solitary pursuits, such as carpentry, painting, gourmet cooking and caring for his many pets. Ryan is survived by his parents Bill Pikor of Beamsville, Ontario and Christine Pikor-Guinther (David Reger) of Pendleton, New York; his beloved younger brothers Braiden and Jackson of Pendleton. Cherished grandson of Julia (late William) Pikor of Beamsville, Carol and Dennis Beach of St. Catharines and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the travel restrictions of COVID-19 the family has chosen a Private Service near his home in New York. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com