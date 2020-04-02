|
|
Passed away peacefully in Niagara Falls on March 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He has been reunited with his beloved wife Betty (2006). Loving Dad to Mary Jane (Jerry Venutolo) and Patrick. Cherished Papa to Lucas and Matthew. Dear brother to Marjorie of Montreal and Marian of Niagara Falls. Bill will be missed by many nieces and nephews and all that knew him. Bill enjoyed playing hockey and baseball for many years as well as coaching Patrick's baseball teams. Bill was proud to serve in the Royal Canadian Regiment. He went on later to enjoy his job as a mail carrier for Canada Post. He was well known as Bill the mailman to the residents of north end Niagara Falls. After raising his own family Bill became a devoted Papa to Luke and Matt. He shared his love of sports with them by spending countless hours in arenas and cheering them on from the sidelines at baseball and football fields everywhere. The family would like to send their sincere appreciation to his health care workers for their dedication to their patients during these extreme conditions. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Bills wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Bills life will take place at a later date. Donations to Tender Wishes or The - Childhood Cancer would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made on Williams tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020