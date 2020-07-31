1/1
William Sheldon
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William "Bill" Sheldon on July 28, 2020. Bill passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Sandi, as well as his children Rhyan (Terry), Jason (Shawna), Morgan, Harris, and his brother James. He was cherished by his grandchildren Kennedy, Paige, Terry, Allette, Heather, and James. Bill is predeceased by his parents JB Sheldon and Anne Sheldon (Albinson). Bill loved life and enjoyed parachuting, flying, sailing, and spending his weekends as a rowing umpire across Canada. He was an avid volunteer with the town of Pelham in the committee of adjustment, and takes pride in the successful "Summerfest" events he assisted with over the years. A small family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lampmans Funeral home 724 Canboro Road, Fenwick.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 31, 2020.
