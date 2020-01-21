Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stark


1967 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stark Obituary
Mr. William (Bill) Stark passed peacefully surrounded by close family and friends at Sunnybrook hospital on Friday January 17, 2020. He was 53 years old. This A.N. Myer/Brock University graduate was a self-made successful accountant (CA/CBV), Canadian military reservist, and respected business owner in Toronto (ResDev Tax Consultants). This active outdoorsman was an extroverted sociable personality with unique singular traits, making him an invaluable spouse, father, friend and business partner. He was enthusiastic about living to its fullest, passionate and 100% committed to all that he did. The family will be arranging a remembrance event in the future.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -