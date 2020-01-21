|
Mr. William (Bill) Stark passed peacefully surrounded by close family and friends at Sunnybrook hospital on Friday January 17, 2020. He was 53 years old. This A.N. Myer/Brock University graduate was a self-made successful accountant (CA/CBV), Canadian military reservist, and respected business owner in Toronto (ResDev Tax Consultants). This active outdoorsman was an extroverted sociable personality with unique singular traits, making him an invaluable spouse, father, friend and business partner. He was enthusiastic about living to its fullest, passionate and 100% committed to all that he did. The family will be arranging a remembrance event in the future.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020