Passed away peacefully at Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in his 89th year. Predeceased by beloved wife Pauline Orser (nee Walker) in 2010. Loving father of Lynne Palin (Bob) and Nancy Jeffrey (Fred). Proud grandfather of Stacey (Brad), Jennifer (Terry), Bryan (Ashleigh), Ellyn (Drew) and Dayna (Jamie) and great-grandfather of Olivia, Emma, Shane and Ian. Bill will also be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends at Creekside Senior Estates. Bill was very proud of his long and successful career at Praxair, from which he retired many years ago. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com