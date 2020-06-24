William Thomas "Bill" BRIGHT
Age 82 of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario passed on to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. He leaves behind Emily Wallace Bright (his wife of 58 years), Thomas W. Bright, Anna Bright Weber and Emily K. Bright (his children) in addition to seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and beloved family friend Ian Day. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Bright Urban, her husband Thomas N. Urban Jr. and their loving family. Bill was the President of Bright Canning Company Ltd. in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He will be remembered as a fun-loving, spontaneous and adventurous sportsman who took time to reach out to people. (Ridley College Class of '58/Board of Directors) A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.
Morgan Funeral Home
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
