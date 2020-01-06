|
1952-2020 Suddenly and unexpectedly after a courageous battle with cancer, Tom left us in the early hours of January 2nd at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Tom was best friend and loving husband to Pat for 43 years. Proud and devoted dad to Amanda and Derek Etherington, Sean and Tracy Pearce, and Barbara Storey (Mark). Cherished Papa to Andrew, Alli, Bailey, Brady, Aaron, Noah, Joshua and Brooklyn. Loving brother of Elizabeth Kramer (Jim). Predeceased by parents Don and June Pearce, brother Tim (2000) and sister Donna (2019). Tom retired in 2016 from Genaire Ltd. after 43 years of service. Tom enjoyed woodworking in his shop and hosting the occasional poker party. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball and hockey and spending time teaching them how to colour in the lines, tie their shoes, ride their bikes, and sharing wisdom to be good people. Papa will be missed by all. The Pearce family invites relatives and friends to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy, Thorold) on Wednesday January 8 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held in the chapel on Thursday January 9 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Share your memories and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.