It is with enormous sadness and broken hearts we announce the passing of Bill at Douglas Memorial Hospital (palliative floor) on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 70. Bill was born in Wales on July 31, 1949 and came to Canada when he was 7 years old. He was the best friend and loving husband to Marlene (nee Dell) for 40 years and the loving father to Bill (Chris) of Calgary, Leigh Ann (Jason) of Newfoundland. Much loved and adored grandpa to Arianna, Jessika, Tyler and Ashley. Very proud great-grandpa to Levi with whom he had very little time. He is sadly missed by his dog Lucie. Bill also leaves behind his brothers Windsor and Brian. Predeceased by his father Windsor (2019) and mother Eva (2014). Bill also leaves behind his sister-in-law Marilyn (Chuck) McPhaden of Niagara Falls, his brother-in-law Bill (Kim) of Burkes Falls and many nieces and nephews in the United States and cousins in Wales. my deepest thanks to the nurses and Dr. Scher for their compassionate care they gave my husband this week. Benner Funeral Services entrusted with funeral arrangements. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details will be posted on the Benner website once confirmed. www.bennerfuneralservices.ca. If desired, donations in Bill's Memory may be made to your local SPCA.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020