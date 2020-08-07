Spence, William "Bill" Walter of Port Stanley (formerly of Caledon) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence. Loved husband of the late Elizabeth Anne (Deline) (2012) and father of Daphne (John) and Jeffrey. Cherished grandfather of John (Chantal), Mark (Lisa), Nathan (Shelby) and Brynne and three great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings Robert (late Velva Jane) and John (Stella). Bill was born in Toronto August 3, 1927, the son of the late Walter and Evelina Maude (Parsons) Spence. Bill graduated from Upper Canada College in 1945, at which time he attended the University of Toronto where he completed a BASc in Chemical Engineering. Following University, he began his 35 year career with INCO, travelling extensively to Japan in his role there. Bill excelled at hockey, missing a chance as a young man to play for the Chicago Blackhawks and compete with Canada's Olympic Team because of the war. He also loved to coach hockey and spent a number of years coaching the Port Colborne Sailors. Bill also enjoyed golf, achieving a 3 handicap and was also an expert skier. Bill had a long and productive life and will be missed. Cremation has taken place with interment of ashes in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto taking place at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Lung Association (C.O.P.D. Research) or Animal Aide, St. Thomas. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas in charge of arrangements.



