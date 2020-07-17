Bill passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Vera (Gardner) Muir, married for 67 years. Loving father of Sandy (Ken) Willett, David (Kathryn) Muir, and Lori Muir (Ron). Cherished "Gramps" to Sarah Willett, Ginny Willett, Ian Muir, and TJ (Bethany) Muir. "Great Gramps" to Dawson Muir. Aside from Bill's career as a construction superintendent, he was a valued volunteer for several community organizations: Life Member of Kinsmen, Life Member of Stamford Centre Volunteer Firemen's Association, member of Independent Order of Foresters, and volunteer at Women's Place of Niagara. Those who knew him will remember Bill for his sense of humour, generosity, compassion and love of family. Many thanks to his caring and compassionate PSWs over the last few years. Visitation will take place at Hetherington and Deans in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, July 22nd from 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and delays may be expected. With this in consideration, please keep your visit brief to allow other visitors time with the family. Please remain in your vehicle until a funeral home staff member directs you into the building. Sanitization of the funeral home will be ongoing. Private family funeral will follow Thursday, July 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Anglican Church NF or a charity of your choice
