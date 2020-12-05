It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Willis Ernest Cronkwright. Willis passed peacefully on November 28 2020, in his eight-fifth year at home, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Pre-deceased by his parents Elsie and Henry, siblings Ken, Alfie, Jim, Billy, Henry and Merry. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret, (nee Mason), children Barb (Mike), Daryl (Judy), Janet (Stu). Will be greatly missed by his Grandchildren, Michelle, Jamie, Jesse, Kelly and Faith, Britney, Greg, Julie and Zach, Jenn, Cameron and Shane and Great-grandchildren, Layla, Owen, Mason, Nash, Kayleigh, Zander, Natalie, Kelsey, Amiyah and Ava. Willis was born August 21 1936 in Trenton Ontario and his family moved to Merritton when his was four years old. He returned for many years after to fish the Trenton River with his father, family and friends. His began his career as an Automotive Machinist and eventually owned Quality Engine Service and Sales. He then discovered his passion for aftermarket sales with Hayes Dana before moving on to McQuay Norris, Ertyl and retired from E.R.I. Willis thoroughly enjoyed meeting clients and his time travelling across the Country. Willis was active member at St. Giles Presbyterian Church and enjoyed Fellowship with other members of the Church. He spent many hours watching his Grand Kids playing a variety of sports and was never hesitant to coach from the sidelines. He enjoyed fishing, cards (skip bo with the kids), bowling, golfing and was an avid fan of the Blackhawks (Teepee's) as well as the Blue Jays/Raptors & Ti-cats. He loved spending time in Florida and at Muskie Bay with his family. Donations can be made to the Walker Cancer Center or the McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation. The family would like to thank Dads pallative team for their excellent care compassion and professionalism. We would specifiaclly like to thank Trevor, Lisa and Michelina from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Comfort from Bayshore Home Health, Sunita from VON E-shift, Shannon from the LIHN and the Niagara EMS Pallative Team. Cremation has already taken place and a private family service is to be held. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, once Covid Restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca