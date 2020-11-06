1/1
Wilma Kiraly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our Mother, Grand/Great Grandmother Wilma Kiraly, (Jonas), passing October 28,2020 in her 97th year. Strong, witty, generous, and elegant, lucid, and completely willful, conscious to her last breath, Wilma finds, peace, joining Albert (2015), and Eric (2016) in everlasting life. We are forever grateful for her unending love, bountiful strength, grounded nature, and pragmatic attitude. Still vibrant, interested in the wider world and the constant expansion of technology at 96 +years. We shall miss her. Patricia, Steven, Aaron (Michaela), Alissa (Dave), and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kyler, Maxim and Maelle Wilma's departing words, Its a Beautiful Life!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved