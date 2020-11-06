Our Mother, Grand/Great Grandmother Wilma Kiraly, (Jonas), passing October 28,2020 in her 97th year. Strong, witty, generous, and elegant, lucid, and completely willful, conscious to her last breath, Wilma finds, peace, joining Albert (2015), and Eric (2016) in everlasting life. We are forever grateful for her unending love, bountiful strength, grounded nature, and pragmatic attitude. Still vibrant, interested in the wider world and the constant expansion of technology at 96 +years. We shall miss her. Patricia, Steven, Aaron (Michaela), Alissa (Dave), and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kyler, Maxim and Maelle Wilma's departing words, Its a Beautiful Life!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store