1929 - 2020 Niagara's authority on African Canadian history, departed this life on April 23, 2020 from the St. Catharines General Hospital where she had the most loving care. Thank you to her dedicated medical team and very compassionate palliative care team. Wilma is now with her beloved Lorne (2001), her dear mother, Mabel Miller (1958), brother Harold Miller (1983), and mother-in-law Reta (DuVal) (Morrison) Cummings (1993). She has left mourning her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, several godchildren, and many friends and admirers across Canada and the U.S.A. Private arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, with interment of cremated remains at Trinity United Church Cemetery, Collingwood, ON. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations to Nathaniel Dett Chapel BME Church, Niagara Falls would be greatly appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020