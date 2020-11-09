1/1
Wilma May "Renie" Boyd
In the early hours of Thursday, November 5, 2020, Renie peacefully passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital, in her 74th year. Forever loved spouse and special "First Mate" to Bob McCloy. Loving mother of David Boyd and stepmother of Danny McCloy and Aaron McCloy. Grandma Renie to Alicia, Andrew, Rylan, and great-grandmother of Mason McCloy-Fink. She will be missed by her dear sister Kathy (Ray) Charland, brother-in-law Eddy (Judy) McCloy and their family, nieces: Carrie McGean and Jodi Harris, also by her cousin Wendy Lindberg. Some of her greatest life enjoyments were playing cards with her girls; Kathy, Torchy and Pat, spending time sailing with Bob, and simply being in the comfort of her own home. Our world has lost a ray of sunshine. Renie was always upbeat and positive and was adored by her family and friends. A special thank you to our friends, especially to Pat Ruddy for all of your kindness and support. In accordance with Renie's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online Condolences may be shared on Renie's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
