It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Wilma Tronko in her 80th year on August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Don for 62 years. Cherished mother of John and Jeffery (Kelly). Loving grandmother of Tavin and Lennox. Adoring aunt of Bryan and Marlene Stoner, Erik Stoner and Nancy and Ron Pirson. Great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Wilma was predeceased by her parents Henry and Gladys Amell, her sister Tish Stoner and brother Lee Amell. An avid sports enthusiast, Wilma was a member of the Welland Curling Club for 34 years. After retiring from curling she would watch every curling event on television. What gave her the greatest joy was watching her grandsons play hockey and baseball and hearing their golf stories. Wilma was a kind and giving person who always put others wants before her own. The family wishes to thank relatives and friends who provided much happiness and laughter over her final weeks. A special thanks to the PSW's and Palliative care nurses for their amazing care and compassion. As per Wilmas wishes cremation has taken place. Private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.



