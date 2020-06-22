Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Betty (nee Shum, 1981). Lovingly remembered by sons Eddie (Candida), Stephen (Eva), and Kelly (Susan). Sadly missed by his grandchildren - especially his "oopsie-boopsies" - Tasha (Andre), Brandon (Lauren), Aiden, Waverley, and Zofia; and great-grandchildren Kiomi, Kallum, Cole and Nylah. Survived by his brother Jack. Our appreciation to nurses Rowena, Cheryl, Nicole and the staff from CCAC/Paramed for their care and concern. Special thanks to nurse Jennifer for being there to care for our father during his final hours. Also thanks to Shannon and Georgina (Care Coordinators) for their compassion and guidance. A private family service will take place at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines, followed by burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wing may be made to the Rankin Cancer Run. Online condolences may be made at www.butlerniagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.