|
|
Warring, Wm James 'Jim', age 45 passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Woolcot Wing in Welland Hospital. Jim who is also known as James by his more recent friends is best known as an artist and a visionary. He has expressed himself through many mediums including drawing, water colours, acrylics, poetry and song writing. Jim is survived by his mother Victoria Krar, her husband John DeRuyte, sisters Heather (Martin) Habgood and Tammy (Chris) Bell, brother Steven DeRuyte, his niece Sarah and nephews Sean and Simon, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father William 'Bill' Warring. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Gateway Residential & Community Support Services in Welland as this organization has been essential to Jim's care over the last number of years. Friends and family are invited celebrate Jim and his art on February 16th at the Welland Legion from 11am - 2pm with a toast to Jim at 11:30.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020