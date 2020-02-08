Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wm Warring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wm James Warring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wm James Warring Obituary
Warring, Wm James 'Jim', age 45 passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Woolcot Wing in Welland Hospital. Jim who is also known as James by his more recent friends is best known as an artist and a visionary. He has expressed himself through many mediums including drawing, water colours, acrylics, poetry and song writing. Jim is survived by his mother Victoria Krar, her husband John DeRuyte, sisters Heather (Martin) Habgood and Tammy (Chris) Bell, brother Steven DeRuyte, his niece Sarah and nephews Sean and Simon, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father William 'Bill' Warring. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Gateway Residential & Community Support Services in Welland as this organization has been essential to Jim's care over the last number of years. Friends and family are invited celebrate Jim and his art on February 16th at the Welland Legion from 11am - 2pm with a toast to Jim at 11:30.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -