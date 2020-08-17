1/1
Wolfgang STROHBACH
We are sad to announce the passing of Wolfgang Strohbach, on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 84, at the Newport Harbour Care Centre in Calgary, AB. Wolfgang will be remembered by his sons Christopher Strohbach and David Strohbach (Tracy), and grandchildren Chris M Strohbach, Ethan Strohbach, Malakai Strohbach and Sarrah Viscusi. In memory of Wolfgang donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by his family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting leydens.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leyden's Funeral Home - Calgary
304 - 18th Ave S.W.
Calgary, AB T2S 0C3
(403) 228-4422
