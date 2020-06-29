Wycliffe E. H. GOODGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wycliffe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday June 26, 2020, we announce the promotion to glory of Cliff in his 101st year at United Mennonite Home. Loving husband of the late Iris (2004). Beloved father of Martyn (Margo) and Roger (Sandra). Dear grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 6 and great-great grandfather of 1. He will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. As per Cliff's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family internment will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his of his life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to The Salvation Army St. Catharines, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved