On Friday June 26, 2020, we announce the promotion to glory of Cliff in his 101st year at United Mennonite Home. Loving husband of the late Iris (2004). Beloved father of Martyn (Margo) and Roger (Sandra). Dear grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 6 and great-great grandfather of 1. He will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. As per Cliff's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family internment will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his of his life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to The Salvation Army St. Catharines, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 29, 2020.