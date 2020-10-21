Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday October 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano Manco (2008) and cherished mother of Lucy, Jerry (Julie) and Rob (Sue) Manco. Loving Nonna of Max, Luc, Grace, Gaetano Manco and Alicia (Luca) Azzano. She will be dearly missed by her sister Maria Farisco, brother Carmen Perna and sister-in-law Luigina Perna. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday at 3 pm at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. A period of visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass. A private family Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Manco, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to her family relative, Giancarlo Sacco, for his future needs and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com