It is with saddened hearts that we the family of Yvette Garand announce her passing on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Hilario "Larry" Garand for 65 years, loving mother of Gregoire (Marie-Anne Roy), Ronald (Arlene Collin), Jacques (Carole Mercier), Jocelyne Guglielmo (Dana) and Francçois (Kimberly Hendsbee). Yvette will be sadly missed by her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Yvette was born in St. Philémon, Québec and moved to Welland in 1954. Dear sister of Charles Picard (Liliane), predeceased by her parents Rosa and Nazaire and siblings Bertrand, Alice, Raymond (Marcelle) and Denis (Marie-Paul). After raising her five children, she returned to school to pursue her grade 12 diploma. In the spirit of caring for children, she worked as a supply teacher for both French school boards in Niagara. Yvette had many talents; she especially enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and gardening. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed life with her family and friends. Our family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Royal Rose Place, Colborne wing, especially Kim, for her care and devotion. Cremation has taken place. A funeral mass and visitation will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation to Rose City Kids can do so on the Welland Funeral Home website. Mom, we love you and will miss you forever.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 25, 2020