Passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 in her 81st year. Much loved wife for 50 ½ years to Joe and dear sister to Rene (Carol) Arbour. She will be missed by her cousins, especially Paul and Mary Barchiesi as well as her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Donat and Yvonne Arbour and her brothers Roland and Adrian Arbour. Yvette was a kind and gentle soul who was well loved by all she met. She enjoyed knitting and sewing and was an active volunteer with Special Olympics. For many years, Yvette was a helpful and dedicated member of St. Jean de Brebeuf and St. Therese of Lisieux Parishes. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube, type into the YouTube search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Yvette Polverari Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca