1/1
Yvette POLVERARI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, July 10, 2020 in her 81st year. Much loved wife for 50 ½ years to Joe and dear sister to Rene (Carol) Arbour. She will be missed by her cousins, especially Paul and Mary Barchiesi as well as her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Donat and Yvonne Arbour and her brothers Roland and Adrian Arbour. Yvette was a kind and gentle soul who was well loved by all she met. She enjoyed knitting and sewing and was an active volunteer with Special Olympics. For many years, Yvette was a helpful and dedicated member of St. Jean de Brebeuf and St. Therese of Lisieux Parishes. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube, type into the YouTube search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Yvette Polverari Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved