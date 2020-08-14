1/1
Yvon Albert Michel Coutu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvon Albert Michel Coutu of Dorchester passed away suddenly at his place of residence on August 10, 2020 age 46. Survived by his beloved companion Lacey Jacques. Devoted father to Renee and Josee (Lisa) and Sarah (Michelle). Loved brother of Angel Jenkinson (Jay). Born January 15, 1974 in Welland, ON; son of Norman Coutu (Raymonde). Predeceased by his mother Lise Coutu. Will be sadly missed by his nieces Ashlea and Emili. Yvon attended Notre Dame College High School in Welland and Niagara College. He worked several years for TLS in London but most recently Canada Life in London. Yvon was an avid golfer and devoted father. He loved baseball and team sports. He was a hard worker and known to always make people smile just by being himself. He had many friends and will be missed by his neighbours dearly. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family is setting up a Trust Fund for his children's post secondary education. Details will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #513, 1227 Donnybrook Drive, Dorchester, ON. This is a drop in event due to COVID. Please bring a mask to wear. Online condolences may be made at www.biemanfuneralhome.com (Bieman Funeral Home, 3970 Hamilton Road, Dorchester, ON N0L 1G2 - (519)-268-7672 - in charge of arrangements)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved