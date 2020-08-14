Yvon Albert Michel Coutu of Dorchester passed away suddenly at his place of residence on August 10, 2020 age 46. Survived by his beloved companion Lacey Jacques. Devoted father to Renee and Josee (Lisa) and Sarah (Michelle). Loved brother of Angel Jenkinson (Jay). Born January 15, 1974 in Welland, ON; son of Norman Coutu (Raymonde). Predeceased by his mother Lise Coutu. Will be sadly missed by his nieces Ashlea and Emili. Yvon attended Notre Dame College High School in Welland and Niagara College. He worked several years for TLS in London but most recently Canada Life in London. Yvon was an avid golfer and devoted father. He loved baseball and team sports. He was a hard worker and known to always make people smile just by being himself. He had many friends and will be missed by his neighbours dearly. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family is setting up a Trust Fund for his children's post secondary education. Details will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #513, 1227 Donnybrook Drive, Dorchester, ON. This is a drop in event due to COVID. Please bring a mask to wear. Online condolences may be made at www.biemanfuneralhome.com
