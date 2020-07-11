Yvon LABONTE

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved Husband of Lorraine Labonte (nee Hardy). Cherished father of David Labonte (Amy Dwolinsky) Chad Labonte and Amber Lupish, and his Fur Baby Max. Proud and loving Papa of Hannah, Danika, Ali, Kendall, Jackson, and Great Papa to Athena. Predeceased by his parents Rita (Holmes) and Joseph Labonte and baby sister Suzanne Rose. Survived by his brother Marcel Labonte (Patty) and sister Marianne Agnew as well as his mother and father in law Leonce and Aline Hardy. He leaves behind his Sisters and Brothers in law, Denis and Christine Hardy, Carole and Jerry Schertzing, Patrick and Fran Hardy, Paul and Tammy Hardy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Yvon's life revolved around his love for family and friends, whatever Yvon did, he did it fully, unwaveringly, with open arms. He had a passion for helping others and went out of his way the best he could to help many who had the honor of knowing him. He was a kind man, with the most generous spirit and had a smile that would light up a room. Yvon was born in St.Ca
tharines on November 26th, 1952, moving to Welland where he remained a lifelong resident of the city. He was an avid music lover and musician and played with the Barons, Rufus Walker and most recently Flashback. Yvon was a member of Club Richelieu where he dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort to support the Club for many years. He was also a John Deere retiree. Special thank you to his caregivers, Dr. W. Oelofse, who was not only his doctor, but a good friend, his personal nurses, Jocelyn and Kim who treated Yvon with the utmost respect and dignity during his short journey. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to honour Yvon will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, in memory of Yvon, may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre at the St Catharines General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
. We Love you to the moon and back!