Peacefully surrounded by love, Jim passed away at the Idlewyld Manor at the age of 90. Survived by his loving wife Margaret and his children James (Cindy) Lamontagne and Susan (Alan Berze) Glenny. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Heather (David), Christine (Joseph), Timothy (Adaire) and Thomas, as well as his siblings Harvey (Barbara) and Helen Schmidt. Thank you to the staff at the Idlewyld Manor for your compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave. Fort Erie, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Fort Erie, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations may be made in Jim's name to the .