Yvon "Bones" ROCHON
Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Port Colborne at the age of 43. Survived by his loving son Chase and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his parents John and Jeanne (nee Morvan). Yvon was a lifelong Habs fan and enjoyed fishing and hockey. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
