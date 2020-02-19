Home

Yvon Rosaire Vachon

Yvon Rosaire Vachon Obituary
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband and best friend of Rose Marie. Loving father of Terry Baker (Brad). Cherished grandfather of Ryan Nicole Cvetkovic, Cody Upfold (Kitsune), Adam Baker, Kyra Billard and great grandfather of Grace Cvetkovic. Predeceased by his parents Rosaire and Fernande Vachon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Centre, Diabetes Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the . Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
