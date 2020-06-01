Peacefully, at NHS-St. Catharines Site, on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 70 years of age. Loving Mom of Mike (Tanya) and Rob. Proud Grandma of Ryan, Molly, Hailey and Thomas. Yvonne was the partner of Gerard Oort. Dear sister of Dianne, Lucille Slade and Joanne (Sheldon) Marks; predeceased by her brother Gary and his wife Rita; close cousin of Constance MacNeil. She will be missed by her dearly loved nieces and nephew and their families. She was the former spouse of Ian (2015). Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (nee Deis) and Exifairius. As anyone that knew her could attest, Yvonne was very passionate about cooking and took great pleasure in creating delicious meals for family and friends. She always looked forward to spending time with her sons and all of her special grandchildren. In honouring Yvonne's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank as that would be appreciated by Yvonne's family. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.